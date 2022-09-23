Re: “Seattle to lend additional $20 million to aquarium waterfront project” [Aug. 16, Local News]:

Recently, the Seattle City Council approved $20 million of real estate excise tax (REET) funds to bail out Seattle Aquarium’s flailing tropical shark tank. REET is funded by taxpayers and is solely intended to fund infrastructure, benefiting all Seattleites.

The sharks will be possibly “sourced” from the South Pacific, further ruining the ecological balance of our oceans, contributing to climate change, habitat destruction and species extinction. Seattle is priming itself for a “Blackfish 2.0,” but with sharks. Furthermore, this tank requires daily pumping of water from Elliott Bay and must be heated and filtered, then re-cooled and filtered before being returned to the bay.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Aquarium has greater hold over the City Council than do taxpaying citizens. Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Kshama Sawant voted against this funding. The rest of the council, especially Seattle Aquarium board member Andrew Lewis, could still reconsider their priorities for the REET fund and decide to remove this budget item.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell may also remove this item from the annual budget. This project is antithetical to his Seattle Climate Action Plan and Green New Deal. Hopefully, Mayor Harrell decides to spend REET funds for the benefit of all.

Hannah Thompson-Garner, Bellevue, director of advocacy and mission advancement, Northwest Animal Rights Network (NARN)