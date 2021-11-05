Re: “Seattle is the most anxious major metro in the U.S., new data shows” [Nov. 1, Local News]:

I found Gene Balk’s column very interesting and want to offer my perspectives. I would guess it’s a product of expectations versus reality.

A lot of ambitious people have moved to Seattle in the past two decades, competing with or displacing longtime residents. The new folks are disappointed to discover that there are a limited number of jobs (or a mismatch between their skill sets and what is in demand), that living costs are high (reducing the windfalls they expected), and that social and infrastructural issues are many (especially traffic, poverty and crime). The longtime residents, meanwhile, bemoan the changes they’ve seen and worry that “their” city is no longer theirs and will never again be the mellow place they once knew.

This would help to explain why lower levels of anxiety are found in metro areas with higher rates of poverty and unemployment. No one moves to Detroit expecting an idyllic land of plenty, but Seattle has regularly been featured at the top of lists of “most livable cities.” Even people with money who live in quiet residential areas often see homelessness, prostitution or drug use when they go shopping or visit parks, putting them “on edge.”

Tom Davis, Seattle