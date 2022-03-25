On March 9, the Russian Army bombed a maternity hospital in Ukraine. News of the horrific event reverberated around the globe.

On the same day, Women in Black stood on the steps of Seattle City Hall holding 20 posters, each with the name of a person who had recently died unhoused. Lisa, Kerri and Tony died of hypothermia; Reno, Earl and Brent of homicide. Across the street, 25 Seattle police were conducting a “sweep.”

The bombing of the Ukrainian hospital affected mothers and their newborns, pregnant women about to give birth. Those targeted were not armed soldiers. They were in a state of vulnerability. Most were moved to safety in another facility.

In Seattle, the sweep involved 20 persons living on Fourth Avenue. Those targeted were not armed soldiers. They were in a state of vulnerability — poverty, addiction, hunger, danger. Hypothermia loomed. Police removed tents and belongings. According to the city’s shelter tracker, only four shelter beds were available the morning of the sweep.

The world is outraged by the bombardment of a maternity hospital in Ukraine. News reports of the sweep made no mention of how people without sleeping bags were going to keep warm or stay alive.

Ann Vander Stoep, Seattle