Re: “Judge, police struggle to close door on courthouse crime”:

Closing the Third Avenue entrance to the King County Courthouse is a waste of time and does not solve the real problems that are occurring there. The authorities are simply treating the symptoms and ignoring the illness.

Chronic offenders need to be locked up to protect the public. Once the community is safe, then we can proceed to the needs of the offenders in custody.

The idea of leaving these people on the streets to endanger the law-abiding public is ridiculous. After someone is seriously hurt, or worse, there will be a wringing of hands and cries of “how terrible.”

Until Seattle and King County get serious and take aggressive action against these criminals, nothing will change.

Det. Scott Wales, Allyn, King County Sheriff’s Department (retired)