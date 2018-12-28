Small family businesses should not be callously pushed out of SeaTac or we all lose.

I was born and raised in what is now SeaTac, which has always been a neighborhood where hardworking people could raise a family and get by, enjoying riches that can’t be deposited in a bank.

The area now enjoys a variety of specialty shops — many owned by Somali immigrants in the Bakaro Mall — that add richness, diversity and greater choice for everyone in the area. These small business owners deserve to be respectfully included in the conversation of how SeaTac can develop without 50-plus self-supporting families losing their livelihood.

If city leaders want to welcome an out-of-town developer to SeaTac, they need to engage in dialogue with their taxpaying local business owners about including space and relocation assistance to preserve these family businesses.

Tyna Ek, Seattle