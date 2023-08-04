So far this summer, I have attended two Seafair parades: The Chinatown Seafair Parade and the Torchlight Parade. The events are great for the community as they bring many different members of our community together.

The only negative in both parades is the deafening explosions lit off by the Seafair Pirates every few minutes. This literally feels and sounds like a bomb exploding, and is shocking and disturbing to many parade participants and audience members. I witnessed many children both cry and shake in fear after these explosions.

Why do the Pirates feel it is necessary to continue this tradition? Why do parade organizers allow this tradition to continue?

Kassandra Bargfrede, Seattle