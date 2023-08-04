I know the Blue Angels air show has a long tradition in Seattle, evoking pride and awe in the expertise of Boeing engineers, but I sat through the Blue Angels’ practice run recently and beside scaring the baby and making the cat slink away to find a place to hide, it makes me think that maybe it’s time to retire this tradition.

When you think about the people down here in South Seattle who have lived in war zones, this must feel terrifying and revive their PTSD.

Strictly from an environmental perspective, the argument is even more compelling. Consider the staggering amount of jet fuel that is wasted every time one of these planes goes airborne and the amount of jet exhaust that is spewed over our neighborhoods when they fly so low overhead, and the health consequences of that.

For a city that prides itself on its environmental consciousness, it would seem a reasonable decision to end this tradition.

Dan Klein, Seattle