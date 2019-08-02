It’s time to grow up, Seattle! The Torchlight Parade is an anachronism.

The flow (if it can be called a “flow”) of downtown core traffic, already challenged by construction closures and, yes, ubiquitous bike lanes, cannot handle even one overturned truck, one stalled bus, one major intersection fender-bender or even a light snowfall. To introduce major downtown street closures on a Saturday evening destroys the razor’s edge balance on which any vehicular movement relies.

What was fun 20, 30 or 40 years ago when Seattle was an adolescent city is now intolerable gridlock. Sadly, it’s time to admit that our city has grown up. Let us behave accordingly.

Louise McAllister, Seattle