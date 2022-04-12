Re: “Sea-Tac: A move to JBLM” [April 8, Northwest Voices]:

I fully agree with the letter writer who proposes moving Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Moses Lake and moving Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to the current JBLM location.

In addition to the valid points made in the letter, moving the military base to the eastern side of the mountains would remove one of the region’s most disruptive traffic bottlenecks between Olympia and Tacoma. That roadway congestion is a direct result of the physical constraints JBLM imposes on traffic mobility.

Reducing Interstate 5 congestion between Tacoma and Olympia is beneficial to the environment, the economy and the quality of life of South Sound residents.

Peter Philips, Normandy Park