Re: “WA lawmakers kick hunt for major airport site far into the future” [May 15, Boeing & Aerospace]:

Like many people, I am relieved that the state has decided not to pursue another airport location at this time. This is proof that when people speak out loudly and together, we can move politicians.

But as a resident near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, I am disappointed that there is no greater public conversation about why people in Enumclaw and Pierce County were so vocally opposed to an airport. I believe it’s because they see what has happened with Sea-Tac Airport, and they don’t want it to happen to their beautiful communities.

If you live near Sea-Tac, you know what I am talking about: air pollution — both what we know and don’t yet understand about it; the lack of tree cover to make way for seas of parking lots; and the constant sound of planes, 24/7. Sometimes I go to sleep to the bizarre Doppler effect of planes that sound as if they’re about to crash into my house.

We need more coverage of how intolerable our present airport situation is, and we need to push back. If we don’t want to sacrifice rural green fields, why should we accept the sacrifice of the tens of thousands of people around SeaTac?

Hannah Alhajahja, Des Moines