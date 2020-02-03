Re: “A common thread links SDOT projects under federal investigation” [Feb. 2, A1]:
In the vast history of incompetence displayed by the Seattle Department of Transportation, costing taxpayers many millions of dollars, the most recent discoveries of outright negligence, couched in the term “contract amendments,” has at least one former city councilman, George Benson, rolling over in his grave.
Ron Post, Seattle
