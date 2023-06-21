Re: “Keeping Seattle schools racially segregated is the result of choices” [June 14, Opinion]:

The editorial states that parents want their kids to remain in neighborhood schools. To increase equity in education, the suggestion was made to the school district to offer incentives attracting its most talented educators to work in its most challenging schools.

I have worked for 17 years as a paraeducator in the public schools of North Seattle, assisting teachers and being part of tutoring teams teaching children to read. Funds should also support such educators to work in the lower-income schools in the district. This allocation of funds would truly be an equitable practice.

Jan Thomas, Seattle