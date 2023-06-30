Re: “Despite shootings, poll finds Seattle residents think schools are generally safe” [June 28, Local news]:

Education is the silver bullet. Our schools should be sanctuaries. Schools should be the focal point of our neighborhoods. Students, faculty, parents and neighbors should view our schools as not only places of learning but also places of neighborhood pride.

Our schools should be well-designed, clean, safe and attractive. Students should look forward to attending our schools. The curriculum should be holistic, that is, it should embrace the mind, body and spirit.

Now with the additional funding being generated by the statewide capital gains tax, all of our state schools should be upgraded, especially those schools in lower income ZIP codes.

James J. Farrell, Bellevue