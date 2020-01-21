By
The Seattle Times

Washington state school districts should consider using e-learning days in place of missed snow days.

E-learning days allow students to participate in classes from home and allow schools to count these days as part of the required number of school days.

The state should approve e-learning days as an option. A number of states already are using this approach with success.

Kristin Bozarth, Covington

