Washington state school districts should consider using e-learning days in place of missed snow days.
E-learning days allow students to participate in classes from home and allow schools to count these days as part of the required number of school days.
The state should approve e-learning days as an option. A number of states already are using this approach with success.
Kristin Bozarth, Covington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.