I’m a 13-year-old girl who is tired of kids dying in school. Fear should have no place in our schools, but unfortunately when kids are dying, we cannot help but be afraid.

Far too many students in the United States have experienced gun violence at school. These kids weren’t just unlucky, this is now a common thing that happens in America, a uniquely American experience where kids die in schools on the regular.

I am sick of people dying for an outdated amendment right. Guns do kill people and people shouldn’t have access to these weapons. We are not able to vote, but we are the ones who end up dead in the classrooms that we’re supposed to be safe in. Your silence is violence. Thoughts and prayers won’t do anything; policy change will.

How many more kids must die? Our blood will be on your hands if you do nothing. I could write a whole essay, but the thesis statement would be that we need to ban all guns now.

Alison Cogan, Seattle Public Schools student