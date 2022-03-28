“Continue to offer all students free meals” makes important points [March 28, Opinion].

What Op-Ed author Gordon McHenry Jr. may not know is that schools don’t always provide adequate time for kids to get breakfast. Buses may arrive only a few minutes before classes start, so kids can’t even grab a meal before being expected at their desks.

Changing schedules so that every child has an opportunity to eat is as important as ensuring that every child is welcome at the breakfast table.

Linda Carlson, Sequim