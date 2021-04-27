It’s a positive change that Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the measure that bans Native American mascots, names, symbols and images in public schools without approval from neighboring tribes. This is the correct course, as it has been offensive and disrespectful toward our fellow citizens for decades.

It is also a great opportunity to get more creative and less offending with our public schools.

My sincerest apologies to our American Natives, the original inhabitants of our land.

Ben Giddens, Snohomish