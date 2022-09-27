As the White House prepares to release a nutrition strategy at Wednesday’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, I have a request: Tell the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cut the red tape for getting nondairy replacements for dairy milk in school lunches.

Cow’s milk has been viewed as a “health food” for years. But, as a pediatrician with more than 13 years of experience, I’m aware of the potential health risks associated with it.

For lactose-intolerant kids, a written note from a student’s physician, parent or legal guardian, with the reason why the nondairy milk is necessary, must be given to a child’s school. Then, it’s up to school officials to decide whether to fulfill it.

Until Congress changes the law to make it easier for all students to get nondairy milk, the USDA should confirm to schools that they can provide nondairy milk for students whose parents request it. The agency should also give schools a model notice form for those requests. And the USDA should even the playing field that makes nondairy milks more expensive than their heavily subsidized dairy milk counterparts.

Yami Cazorla-Lancaster, DO, Yakima