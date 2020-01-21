Re: “Trump administration further undercuts Obama school-lunch rules” [Jan. 17, Nation & World]:

The proposed changes would allow schools to cut the amount of fruits and vegetables while giving schools the license to sell foods higher in calories, fats or sodium.

As a USDA dietary advisory committee member stated, “ … this makes no sense.” It does if the goal is to repeal all of Obama’s policies even if our children have to pay the price. How does this make America great again?

Mary Ann Kozlovsky, Bothell