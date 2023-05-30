Re: “Seattle schools strove for integration; then it fell apart” [May 29, A1]:

Misplacing blame and pot-stirring rarely help when it comes to solving problems. It is unfortunate that The Seattle Times Education Lab chooses to do exactly that. In this case, our rule-of-law society found the “racial tiebreaker” tool to be unlawful and at fault, not the parents who challenged it or the court that ruled it out.

Bias about race is the root cause of segregation. Get rid of the bias, and segregation goes away. Bias is a mindset, and force rarely changes minds. Education and persuasion are probably better tools.

Clark Gaulding, Bellingham