Re: “More counselors, nurses for WA schools after Legislature increases funding” [March 16, Education]:

I’m a parent of a fourth-grade student in Seattle Public Schools and am also a child clinical psychologist specializing in the social/emotional well-being of our children.

Due to funding cuts, SPS is planning to drastically cut back the multi-arts program next year, which includes visual arts, music and theater. It is imperative for our children’s social/emotional well-being that all students have access to high-quality multi-arts programs at school, as the arts have innumerable benefits to children’s self-confidence and creativity, and to their ability to feel connected to their school community. These things are especially important for students with learning disabilities or other disabilities who may struggle academically, and for disadvantaged students, who may not be able to access these programs outside of school.

While I am happy to hear there will be more funding for school psychologists, school counselors and nurses next year, I think funding the arts is equally important.

Amy Bohlander, Seattle