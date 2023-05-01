Re: “Tech program, jazz band cut offerings at Washington Middle School” [May 1, A1]: The Seattle School Board voted to cut the Jazz program from Washington Middle School really saddened me. There was mention this is the feeder school to Garfield High School, but no mention that Garfield has been asked to attend Essentially Ellington in New York City this month.

This is such a prestigous honor for the very few high schools invited to compete. To reach this achievement takes hours of practice for the musicians and it is a true compliment to the music teachers guiding these young people to reach their full potential.

I am sure the Garfield students who are heading to NYC started the jazz program at Washington Middle School, where they could learn the basics, and improve on mastering their instruments. I hope the School Board will reconsider cutting this important program. As Garfield celebrates the reward of being fantastic, those at the middle school most likely will feel let down knowing that there won’t be much hope for them to reach that goal when they get to high school.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville