Re: “Tech program, jazz band cut offerings at Washington Middle School” [May 1, A1]:

I am saddened and dismayed by the decision to cut the jazz band teacher at Washington Middle School.

As someone who teaches statistics in higher education, I strongly believe that music and art feed our students’ imagination and ability to visualize concepts, in a way that supports their education overall, including mathematics and reasoning skills.

Music may be as essential to their education as the “three Rs” of reading, writing, and arithmetic. Music classes also give students a positive, joyful experience in the school day that can motivate them to attend school and carry them through more difficult courses.

Further, engagement in music shows students the possibility of making slow, steady progress through commitment and practice.

Playing with a group demonstrates that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts, and that each individual has a unique contribution to make.

Finally, events like concerts bring the community together to celebrate the accomplishments of young people and spread the joy even further. Please reconsider the decision to cut the jazz band. Now more than ever, our kids need the joy and community that it brings.

Stacey Jones, Seattle