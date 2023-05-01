By
The Seattle Times

Regarding the article about the local school districts faced with a funding dilemma. Successful enrichment programs such as middle school music, technology and art are being chopped. I recently saw articles mentioning the multi-million dollar salaries paid to our professional athletes. Those salaries are possible only because of strong community support for our teams. Wouldn’t it be a generous “thank you” to the community if a few of these very highly paid athletes would adopt the programs facing elimination?

Todd Wiley, Olympia

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories