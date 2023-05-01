Regarding the article about the local school districts faced with a funding dilemma. Successful enrichment programs such as middle school music, technology and art are being chopped. I recently saw articles mentioning the multi-million dollar salaries paid to our professional athletes. Those salaries are possible only because of strong community support for our teams. Wouldn’t it be a generous “thank you” to the community if a few of these very highly paid athletes would adopt the programs facing elimination?

Todd Wiley, Olympia