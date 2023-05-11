Re: “Tech program, jazz band cut from offerings at Washington Middle School” [May 1, A1]: Regarding eliminating some music programs in middle and high schools, this has been my experience. My husband, a retired electrical engineer, played clarinet in many community bands over the past 30 years. One of the bands published the names and occupations of the voluntary players. More than half of the musicians had occupations involving mathematics. Math and music use the same part of the brain. Cutting these programs is cutting off the nose to spite the face.

Connie E. Radunzel, Bellevue