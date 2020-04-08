Re: “Coronavirus school closures to continue in Washington state through the end of the school year” [April 6, Northwest]:

Schools are an anchor to our communities. I support Gov. Jay Inslee’s decisions to halt schools and now to close them until the end of the academic year. This is the safest decision for our children.

Everyone needs to adjust to the new reality that COVID-19 is here and must be managed in a safe way so we can return to normalcy. All civic, business and political leaders need to take on a can-do attitude. In his news conference with Gov. Inslee, state schools chief Chris Reykdal said, “We know we have to be significantly better at this distance model in case we find ourselves in that reality.” He should have said, “Our plan is to work diligently to implement the necessary measures to reopen schools in the fall.”

We all recognize that today’s plans can get derailed in an instant from COVID-19, but let’s be positive. It is not going to be easy for anyone to get businesses and schools restarted, but we as Washingtonians are tough and determined. We need all our leaders to be the same.

Matthew Hinck, Seattle