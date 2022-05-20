By
The Seattle Times

Re: “It’s Seattle. They can’t help being literal tree-huggers” [May 16, Local News]:

Erik Lacitis’ article tells a great story about whimsical tree-huggers but misses the mark by downplaying two points: More than 700 signatures on a petition to save a tree and the newfound motivation of Seattleites to protect our urban forest.

After graduating from the University of Washington last year, I became involved in urban-forest groups through my mom, an energetic urban-forest advocate. However, trees sell themselves — I’ve made my own mark in these urban forestry groups.

I’m concerned the article understates the importance of protecting our urban forest. Trees in cities are vital: They absorb CO2, reduce the urban heat-island effect, shelter endangered birds and are one of our greatest assets in our fight against climate change. The people I’ve worked with are architects, arborists, landscape designers, and biologists; people equipped with knowledge about Seattle’s ecology. Moreover, Sara Macko’s 700-signature petition simply proves the point: Protecting a tree isn’t just one person’s journey, it’s a huge group of people recognizing the importance of maintaining Seattle’s urban forest for years to come.

I hope those who wave us off as tree-huggers will understand that it’s their Earth that we’re protecting, too.

Julia Shettler, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories