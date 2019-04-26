I personally approve of the bill that would make daylight saving time permanent. [“Permanent daylight saving time passes Washington state House 90-6, heads to Inslee’s desk”.]

As a student who walks to the bus stop early in the morning, I find a certain charm to walk when it is a little darker, rather than when it is quite bright outside.

The school districts talk about fighting obesity, yet they assign us homework that can take up our whole afternoons, leaving no time for playing outside. The change to permanent daylight saving time can be a measure that will improve the amount of exercise that children and teens get, because there will be light after school, illuminating the way outside. More sun means more fun.

I hope students will actually get to enjoy the sun and exercise if this bill is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, and is upheld in the federal government.

Kai Thomson, Bellevue