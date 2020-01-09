The citizens of Seattle must step up to protect and preserve the ever-shrinking number of legacy businesses and buildings that make Seattle Seattle:

The Showbox, the 98-year-old Mike’s Chili Parlor in Ballard, neighborhood barbershops or the barely surviving Central District flower shop, Flowers Just For U.

In “What to watch for as reshaped Seattle City Council takes over,” Louise Chernin, Greater Seattle Business Association executive director, said, “social justice advocates and small business owners can be partners” in pushing City Hall to adopt more “legacy” small business protections and enhancements.

I hope she and our new City Council invite citizens of all stripes, including youth, to rally around this cause. Wouldn’t it be nice to be the generation that together saved Seattle from complete collapse into the development dystopia that is strangling our beloved city’s soul?

Web Hutchins, Seattle