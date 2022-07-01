By
The Seattle Times

In the midst of so many jarring changes in our national landscape, I’m writing about a longstanding issue in urgent need of legislative attention: The Yemen War Powers Resolution, recently introduced. The House of Representatives must act now to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led starvation campaign against Yemen.

Last year, President Joe Biden announced that he would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen. That promise has not been met: We continue to provide spare parts, maintenance and logistical support for Saudi warplanes. Our own U.S. Rep. Adam Smith has yet to take a position on this resolution, and as Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, he must support this War Powers Resolution. Ending U.S. support for the war will increase prospects for a peace deal to stop the war for good.

The current cease fire has helped reduce the humanitarian crisis in Yemen — but much more is needed. We need to use all means possible to stem the suffering that Yemenis are facing at the hands of the Saudi-led coalition and definitively end our support for those efforts.

Mary Anne Mercer, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories