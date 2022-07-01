In the midst of so many jarring changes in our national landscape, I’m writing about a longstanding issue in urgent need of legislative attention: The Yemen War Powers Resolution, recently introduced. The House of Representatives must act now to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led starvation campaign against Yemen.

Last year, President Joe Biden announced that he would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen. That promise has not been met: We continue to provide spare parts, maintenance and logistical support for Saudi warplanes. Our own U.S. Rep. Adam Smith has yet to take a position on this resolution, and as Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, he must support this War Powers Resolution. Ending U.S. support for the war will increase prospects for a peace deal to stop the war for good.

The current cease fire has helped reduce the humanitarian crisis in Yemen — but much more is needed. We need to use all means possible to stem the suffering that Yemenis are facing at the hands of the Saudi-led coalition and definitively end our support for those efforts.

Mary Anne Mercer, Seattle