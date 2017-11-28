Normally I read Thomas Friedman as a thorough and thoughtful columnist, but his “Saudi Arabia’s Arab Spring, at last” seems lacking in both.

It’s going to take more than an ambitious prince to get those spoiled Saudi’s off the government teat. And Friedman says nothing about the crimes against humanity the Saudis, with American complicity, are perpetrating against the people of Yemen every day. Disappointing.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park