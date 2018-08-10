Forty-five years ago — and I remember it well — then Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus acted with decency and courage in refusing President Richard Nixon’s order to fire special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox.

That was then, this is now. When President Donald Trump tells Republicans to jump, they are liable to ask “How high?” Asking this president to study the lessons of history is not a winning proposition because he is willful, narcissistic and self-dealing.

Asking Republicans to place limits on his willfulness is also a losing proposition because he recognizes no such limits, beginning with the rule of law. We have no choice but to vote them out of office in November, and to vote him out of office in November of 2020.

Edward Baker, Seattle