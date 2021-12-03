Having been an elementary school teacher for 30 years, I witnessed many incidents of children losing the magic of Christmas to another child who didn’t know better. There comes a time in a child’s life when Santa’s magic is questioned by logic. At the first signs of a youngster questioning the powers of Santa, a responsible adult needs to step in and make sure that child does not become the classroom “spoiler.”

Children love to show off how smart they are by sharing newfound knowledge. They need to be counseled about how precious the belief in and tradition of Santa Claus is to the spirit of Christmas. That magic should not be ripped away from other children. Those who know the secret behind the magic now need to join in the shared story, keeping the magic alive for their classmates.

Francis Church of the New York Sun said it best when he replied to Virginia O’Hanlon’s letter to the editor about this problem. It has been published as a children’s book, “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.” That book and Chris Van Allsburg’s “The Polar Express” are my picks for sharing the important symbolism of Santa Claus with children.

Karyl J. Cooper, Olympia