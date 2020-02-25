Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has spelled out clearly the mainstays of his candidacy — raise the minimum wage; promote renewable energy and energy efficiency; improve support for organized labor; improve public housing; offer tuition-free community college; cancel student debt; increase teacher pay; abolish the prison industrial complex; legalize marijuana; and promote Medicare for All.
Nothing here is new, revolutionary or socialistic. Our past social accomplishments have made America great: women’s right to vote; Social Security; child-labor laws; minimum wages; the right to organize; the 40-hour week; antitrust laws; the interstate highway system; Medicare; civil rights; the Clean Air Act; voting rights; the Environmental Protection Agency; the Clean Water Act; the Department of Energy; energy efficiency; renewable energy; education standards; and the Affordable Care Act.
These past accomplishments have been reduced, eliminated or changed to benefit the top 1%. The Sanders candidacy or “revolution” is simply an effort to fix what was at one time working for all of us.
Robert Fletcher, Mill Creek
