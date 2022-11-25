Re: “Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo” [Nov. 16, Nation]: I am a licensed veterinarian and have read all of Bamboo’s Oklahoma City Zoo records since she was sent there in 2015.

If the Woodland Park Zoo or the Oklahoma City Zoo really cared to pay attention, they would know that Bamboo never integrated into the Oklahoma City Zoo herd, never became an “Auntie” or “Grandmother” to the other elephants as both zoos claimed, and never lived a “full elephant life” at the Oklahoma City Zoo as they also claimed.

Bamboo was continuously chased, attacked and brutalized by the other elephants, suffering endless wounds and ultimately isolation because she was ostracized. They bit off part of her tail requiring almost a year of treatment to finally heal. The leg buckling referenced had nothing to do with her arthritis, or old age — it was because the cruciate ligament in her knee was torn as the result of a traumatic interaction with the other elephants. These facts are well documented in the zoo records.

Bamboo suffered immensely her entire life. She should have spent her final years in a sanctuary, roaming forests and lush pastures as an elephant — she had such a place waiting. But zoos are selfish, and so her only path to freedom was death.

Julia N. Allen, Ph.D., DVM, Edmonds