Re: “Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship” [April 2, Nation]:

Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of his command after he pleaded for help with the coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft carrier USA Theodore Roosevelt. The bureaucracy of the military is not known to be expedient. The coronavirus requires quick action, especially on a ship with hundreds of people in close quarters. Capt. Crozier did what he had to do in order to save lives.

My young grandson is presently in the Navy serving his country. I can only hope that his commanding officers will be as decisive and ethical as Capt. Crozier and do what is needed to protect the health and welfare of their crew.

JoAnne Hardt Rudo, Seattle