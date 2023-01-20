Re: “Sea lions, seals might be hampering WA salmon recovery. What can be done?” [Jan. 15, Local News]:

State policymakers continue spending money on studies to increase salmon runs, yet salmon keep declining. Much was spent on a 2002 environmental-impact statement that included four alternatives, one being to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams.

Fast forward 20 years, and now the state is spending money to determine if it can cull more sea lions and seals as they’re being blamed as a factor in the salmon’s inability to recover. A better use of resources to increase the salmon populations would be to finally begin taking the necessary steps to breach the Snake River dams, which Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s 2022 report fully supported, although not now but maybe sometime in the future.

The chinook and southern resident orcas are running out of time and can’t wait for more expensive studies and future promises, and the pinnipeds shouldn’t have to pay the price for the lack of political will to breach the dams. Billions have been wasted on studies and failed alternatives. Breaching the dams is a small price to pay to avert extinction. Had the dams been breached 20 years ago, would we be in this mess today?

Gayle Janzen, Seattle