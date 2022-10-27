Over and over again, the public is being asked to help protect the local salmon runs. One way to do that is protect local streams — a job for King County and Renton officials.

I live in King County east of Renton. I have a small stream flowing into May Creek — a stream that has five different species of salmon in it. Both Renton and King County allow stormwater runoff to enter May Creek with no concern whatsoever about what this stormwater runoff will do to the salmon habitat in May Creek.

What are our “so-called leaders” doing to help protect these salmon? Maybe someone needs to let the rest of us know what they are doing to protect the orcas that feed on this fish.

Claudia Donnelly, Renton