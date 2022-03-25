Re: “WA Legislature stalls on efforts to preserve salmon habitat” [March 7, Local News]:

We, too, stand dismayed at the lack of progress on salmon recovery in this year’s legislative session in Olympia. The Samish nation continues to work with the state Department of Natural Resources and environmental organizations to increase the health of marine and riparian habitats in our traditional territory.

But given mixed forecasts for this year’s salmon runs, and long-term trends of decline, it is clear to us that more needs to be done. Let us choose the tools that will work for all Washingtonians.

Whether those tools should include the measures that failed this past legislative session — including salmon recovery in city and county comprehensive plans and mandating more tree cover along streams and rivers — can be debated. What’s not debatable is that salmon habitat recovery is essential for the region and the state of Washington as a whole.

Only by coming together — fishermen, farmers, tribal governments and nontribal governments — will we make progress on saving the Salish Sea’s indicator species, salmon, and all the populations they sustain, human and animal. The reality is salmon recovery needs to be a part of all future growth and development in this wonderful land we call our home.

Tom Wooten, Anacortes, tribal chairman of the Samish Indian Nation