Re: “Feds unveil almost $40M in funding to aid salmon” [Dec. 18, Northwest]:

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell for her vision. In the article she cites constituents recalling a time when you could almost walk across a stream on the backs of salmon. She said, “That’s why we worked so hard on legislation to try to open up all these things that have had obstructions to fish passage.” So true, with one major exception.

Let’s demand that Sen. Cantwell take her pronouncements a step further — to the dams that are obstructing salmon passage on the Lower Snake River. It’s time for Sen. Cantwell to walk her talk and come out forcefully, joining Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray to support removal of those dams before the Snake River salmon runs, which once numbered in the millions, are extinct. In the interim, her silence is deafening and disappointing.

Fritz Wollett, Seattle