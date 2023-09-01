Re: “Good news for salmon and us” [Aug. 18, A1]:

I loved the photo accompanying the article — people staring in fascination at the salmon at the Ballard Locks. The Locks are the gateway to the Lake Washington Watershed, aka Washington’s Water Resource Inventory Area 8.

Millions of federal, state and local dollars have gone into salmon habitat restoration projects in this watershed, much of it directed by the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council, a partnership of 29 governments, on which I served for eight years.

Visiting the Locks during a salmon run is impressive although potentially deceptive. While the current Chinook run may surpass the five and 10-year averages, returns in most recent years have been much lower. The number of fish actually reaching spawning grounds is always less than the number returning to the watershed, numbers considered marginal by recovery experts for long-term sustainability.

With the intense development in our area, it’s amazing that remnant salmon populations still exist. We can be rightfully optimistic when we see congregations of these creatures, and when the numbers seem to point in the right direction. But we should understand that there is much more work to be done to ensure that salmon remain a permanent part of our environment.

Mark Phillips, Lake Forest Park