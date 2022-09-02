Re: “Inslee, Murray say Snake River dam removal possible, but not yet” [Aug. 25, Local News]:

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee’s draft report released in June represents a pivotal moment in the salmon recovery effort in the Columbia River Basin. In their recommendations, Murray and Inslee state clearly: “Status quo is not a responsible option; extinction of salmon is categorically unacceptable.”

And they are right.

The Murray-Inslee report, combined with the recent words and reports from the Biden administration, together demonstrate a shared commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive approach to salmon recovery that leaves no one behind. Now it’s essential that we transform these commitments into action, including breaching the Lower Snake River Dams, to ensure we restore abundant salmon populations, fulfill treaty obligations to Columbia River tribes and revitalize the Northwest’s economy for future generations.

But time is not on our side, and inaction is the ally of extinction.

We need to move forward aggressively to replace the services so that dams are out by no later than end of the decade.

Les Welsh, associate director and director of conservation partnerships, Pacific, National Wildlife Federation