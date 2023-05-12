Danny Westneat’s article [“Salmon and orcas get a win; will people?” May 10, Northwest] long on symbols and short on information. Everyone loves to wring their hands about the plight of orcas, but there is little enough knowledge about what can be done in the face of voracious demand for salmon as a high quality foodstuff, the pressures of climate change and destruction of habitat that are disrupting ecological balance everywhere.

Alaskan fisheries are among the best managed in the world, and nothing in Westneat’s article provides the least evidence that curtailing the trolling season in Southeast Alaska will benefit Washington resident orcas. By the way, the trolling fishery is the single most efficient in Alaska…every fish is hook-caught, handled individually, and the by-catch is minimal.

This isn’t to say that King salmon stocks are not a problem requiring serious attention, but to suggest a judge knows more than the Alaska Fish and Game Department about its management borders on absurd. This is judicial greenwashing at the expense of Alaskan fisherpeople, unlikely to meaningfully address the plight of fish or whales. Follow the ideology.

Stuart Weibel, Seattle