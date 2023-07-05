Re: “Shutting down salmon trollers won’t save endangered orcas” [June 26, Opinion]:

Tim Bristol’s Op-Ed decrying the application of the Endangered Species Act to try to prevent the extinction of Chinook salmon is largely correct but with a glaring exception.

It would be much more accurate to say that “shutting down salmon trollers alone won’t save endangered orcas.” However, with this and related cuts in harvest, coupled with the other actions Bristol extols (removing the Lower Snake River dams, retaining the Tongass National Forest and addressing climate change), the Chinook might stand a chance.

Without a doubt, the impacted trollers want to maintain their way of life and have already endured quota cuts. A more fair approach would be to compensate those losses to address the economic consequences of reducing their opportunity to fish. “There is overwhelming evidence” (using Bristol’s words) that the vast majority of harvested salmon originating in Washington state are caught off Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. If we as a region want to preserve these endangered salmon, we can start by not killing them.

Larry Franks, Issaquah