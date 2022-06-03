Re: “Negotiation, compromise needed to avoid Russia’s nuclear threat” [May 31, Opinion]: Any compromise, other than allowing the Russians to leave Ukraine, is an award and appeasement to the aggressive behavior of Russia that may encourage more extortion by threatening the world with nuclear war and without guarantees that it may use nuclear weapons at some time anyway.

It would be naïve to think appeasement would stop with Ukraine. It is not anyone else’s business to even suggest compromise other than Ukraine’s. Are we willing to cede Oregon to Russia if Russia threatens the United States?

Gary Ott, Twisp