It doesn’t matter where on the political spectrum Americans reside, we see the Russian invasion of Ukraine as contemptible. This is reflected across news networks whether left or right. With Bucha, Mariupol, Kramatorsk and dozens of other video and photographic evidence, how can we see this any other way?

In the run-up to the war, how many times did Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and even President Vladimir Putin deny Russian intentions for invading Ukraine? In the farcical denials of Russia’s atrocities we glimpse a hint of a shame they would try to evade. Though at the moment Putin is a powerful man causing much death and destruction, his vision does not acknowledge the truth of the real world.

All people of moral character view Putin and his cadre as the anti-example, an example of lies, denial, greed, thievery, murder, revenge and evilness.

Larry Nickerson, Kirkland