It is a sad failure of U.S. diplomacy to close the Russian consulate in Seattle.
It is precisely for times of strained relations that diplomacy counts. As a diplomat during the depth of the Cold War in the early 1980s, I worked at our U.S. consulate in Krakow, Poland. I witnessed the crackdown on Solidarity and the severe U.S. sanctions slapped on Poland as a result. But we kept open our two consulates in Krakow and Poznan, and continued to host Polish consulates in New York and Chicago.
Despite the freeze in relations, U.S. Foreign Service officers at the embassy in Warsaw and in our consulates kept Washington informed of political developments in Poland, including the gradual release of Solidarity leaders. Based on their work, by 1987 President Ronald Reagan reopened a dialogue with Poland that contributed to the end of the Cold War a few years later.
I have to wonder about our current gap in diplomacy. Where will we find openings for essential ties with Russia in coming years after we indulge in a spat of reciprocal closures of our diplomatic outposts?
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Stormy Daniels exposes America's broken sexual culture | Christina Emba / Syndicated columnist
- Trump's most dangerous betrayal yet | Katrina vanden Heuvel / Syndicated columnist
- Western State Hospital’s inexcusable inefficiency | Editorial
- Convention Center ‘Addition’ good for Seattle, small business | Op-Ed VIEW
- Forcing union membership is no way to run government-funded home health care | Op-Ed
Dennis J. Ortblad, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.