It is a sad failure of U.S. diplomacy to close the Russian consulate in Seattle.

It is precisely for times of strained relations that diplomacy counts. As a diplomat during the depth of the Cold War in the early 1980s, I worked at our U.S. consulate in Krakow, Poland. I witnessed the crackdown on Solidarity and the severe U.S. sanctions slapped on Poland as a result. But we kept open our two consulates in Krakow and Poznan, and continued to host Polish consulates in New York and Chicago.

Despite the freeze in relations, U.S. Foreign Service officers at the embassy in Warsaw and in our consulates kept Washington informed of political developments in Poland, including the gradual release of Solidarity leaders. Based on their work, by 1987 President Ronald Reagan reopened a dialogue with Poland that contributed to the end of the Cold War a few years later.

I have to wonder about our current gap in diplomacy. Where will we find openings for essential ties with Russia in coming years after we indulge in a spat of reciprocal closures of our diplomatic outposts?

Dennis J. Ortblad, Seattle