Re: “US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats” [Sept. 22, Nation & World]:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken summarized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine very well. He cautioned Putin to not use the threat of his nuclear power. He categorized the evidence of war crimes by Russian forces. He reminded everyone that only one person could stop this senseless war, Putin himself.

What I didn’t hear was a counter to Putin’s argument that this “special military operation” was necessary to protect Russia’s security. I wish Secretary Blinken (and President Joe Biden) would assure the Russian people that not one of the freedom loving countries along Mother Russia’s long border has any desire to go to war with the Russian people. They just want to be left alone to enjoy their own freedom. Perhaps if enough leaders made this point it might get through to those in Russia who still believe Putin’s lies.

Phil Robinson, Auburn