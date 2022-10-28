Re: “Liberal Democrats withdraw letter to Biden that urged him to rethink Ukraine strategy” [Oct. 25, Nation & World Politics]:

The Congressional Progressive Caucus’ letter, led by Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, undercut President Joe Biden by requesting he negotiate a peace treaty with Russian President Vladimir Putin while Putin is intentionally bombing Ukraine’s civilians and public infrastructure. It demonstrates a lack of judgment, is naive and, in my opinion, is the opposite of leadership.

It is very similar to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain negotiating with Adolf Hitler for “peace in our time” by giving away part of an allied country, Czechoslovakia. That led directly to the invasion of Poland, Denmark and Norway.

Jayapal has made a sad display of her lack of judgment and leadership.

Charles Kimbrough, Col. United States Army (retired), Bellevue